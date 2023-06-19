ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- According to a post by the City of Odessa, at about 9:30pm on Saturday, June 17th, Odessa Police Department and Odessa Fire Rescue responded to a major crash at the intersection of Murphy and Fitch.

A gray Jeep Cherokee, operated by Brittany Johnson, 33, was traveling east on the 1200 block of East Murphy. A white Kia Rio, operated by Maxine Amador, 32, was stopped facing north on the 600 block of Fitch. A black GMC Sierra was traveling south on the 500 block of Fitch and attempted to turn east on Murphy.

Investigation revealed the driver of the GMC Sierra failed to yield the right of way and struck the Jeep Cherokee before striking the Kia Rio. The driver of the GMC Sierra left the scene of the crash, failing to render aid.

OPD later located the GMC Sierra nearby, but the vehicle was unoccupied. Johnson was transported to a local hospital with serious bodily injury. There were no other reports of serious bodily injury. No arrests have been made at this time, according to the City of Odessa.

If you have any information regarding this case, please contact OPD at 432-335-3333 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference Case #23-0007106.