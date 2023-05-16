ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Odessa Police Department is looking for assistance in identifying a suspect involved in a theft from Home Depot.

On May 3rd, at about 9:10pm, an unknown female stole approximately $169 worth of merchandise from the Home Depot located at 5181 E. 42nd street, according to a release from OPD.

If you recognize this individual, or have any information, please contact Detective G. Carrasco at 432-335-3328 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference Case #23-9000344. Tips made to Odessa Crime Stoppers that lead to an arrest or case closed may be eligible for a cash reward.