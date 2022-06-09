ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Odessa Police Department is reminding the community of what they can do to stay safe in active shooter situations through its free program, C.R.A.S.E.

The Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events program, also known as C.R.A.S.E has been around for nearly 5 years and was created shortly after the Sutherland Springs church shooting.

C.R.A.S.E is taught by the Odessa Police Department to groups, businesses, and churches that are looking to gain more knowledge about ways to prepare for an active shooter situation.

The program also provides a skills assessment of where they stand in terms of preparation and what steps they could do to improve their safety.

A specific group of officers has been trained and certified by the American Crime Prevention Institute to conduct the C.R.A.S.E training and assessments.

The team gives annual refresher courses in the training and assessment, as mass shootings are always different and there are case studies for different types of events.

If you would like to schedule this training, contact Corporal Steve LeSueur at slesueur@odessa-tx.gov or call 432-335-3322.