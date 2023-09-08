ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Odessa Police Department held a wreath-laying ceremony for two fallen officers Friday morning.

“It’s still fresh. I worked with these men, and many on our command staff worked with these men. It’s still fresh with them,” said OPD Chief Mike Gerke.

16 years ago, Corporal Arlie Jones and Corporal Scott Gardner lost their lives in the line of duty while responding to a domestic violence call.

The wreaths will be on display until sunset in remembrance of the two officers. Anyone who wishes to pay their respects is encouraged to visit the memorial during this time.