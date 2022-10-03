ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- This Friday night fans will head to Ratliff Stadium to watch Odessa High School and Permian High School football players go head-to-head in the annual, and highly anticipated, rivalry game. Now, the Odessa Police Department is asking those who plan to attend to study the maps below before attending, to help with traffic flow as much as possible.

OPD said OHS fans will sit on the east side of the stadium, PHS fans will sit on the east side, and should follow the maps accordingly.

Pre-game traffic plan:

Post-game traffic plan:

Tickets for the game went on sale early Monday morning and Ector County ISD said it expects tickets to sell out soon. If you still need to purchase your ticket, you may do so here.