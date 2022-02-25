ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- The Odessa Police Department is asking for help to locate a missing woman. Now investigators have revealed new information in the case.

OPD first began asking for help finding Shaunte Paredes Galan, 43, Friday morning. According to police, Paredes was last seen February 24 in a silver Chevy Cruze with black rims, bearing Texas license plate CHN5705. Police say Galan has brown eyes and brown hair, is 5’7″ tall, and weighs about 190 pounds.

Now the department thinks Paredes might be with 40-year-old Albert Aguilar Lopez, a man wanted on multiple felony warrants. Investigators believe the pair may be in Odessa, San Antonio, or Colorado.

They have also issued a warning, “Do not approach if you see Albert Lopez, but please call your local law enforcement.”





Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Gonzales at 432-335-4926 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference case number 22-0003012.