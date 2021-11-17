OPD releases new details in deadly shooting on 40th Street

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- The Odessa Police Department has released new details in a shooting last week that left two people dead.

On November 11, OPD responded to the 900 block of W 40th Street after multiple calls came in to 911 from people in the neighborhood who heard gunshots. At the scene, investigators found Heather Leann Hernandez Rodriguez, 28, and Adan Barrientos Barrera Jr., 21, dead.

Now investigators have released more information on the events that lead up to the deadly shooting.

According to OPD, Barrera was driving a 1998 green GMC pick-up truck westbound on 40th Street when his truck hit the front end of Rodriguez’s vehicle as she was driving eastbound. Barrera then exited his vehicle, while it was still in motion, and began shooting in the direction of Rodriguez’s vehicle, striking her front windshield multiple times. Barrera’s vehicle came to rest after hitting a parked, unoccupied vehicle.

OPD says Barrera then shot and killed himself. Police have not released any information on a motive for the shooting.