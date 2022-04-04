ODESSA, TX. (NEXSTAR) — Saturday April 2nd, around 10:30 pm, Odessa Police officers responded to a crash in the 6800 block of Faudree Road.

The investigation revealed that a Chevrolet Silverado, driven by 32-year-old Richard Trevino of Odessa, was passing in a no passing zone while traveling northbound on Faudree Road.

A Ram 2500, driven by 45-year-old Christopher Flores of Odessa, was traveling southbound on Faudree Road.

The ram and the chevrolet crashed head on in the southbound lanes of Faudree.

Trevino was transported to Medical Center Hospital, where he died from his injuries. His family has since been notified.

Flores, and passenger, 37-year-old Mayra Mendoza of Odessa, were transported to Medical Center Hospital and are doing okay.

That investigation continues.