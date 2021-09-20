OPD releases name of victim in deadly weekend crash

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- Odessa Police have released the name of the driver who died in a crash Sunday.

The victim has been identified as Charles Mello, 49, of Odessa.

Around 12:32 a.m. on September 19, OPD responded to a major accident in the 4500 block of S Highway 385. Investigators say Mello was driving a black 2000 Chevrolet Silverado traveling south in the inside northbound lane of 385. Mello then hit a white 2015 Ford F-250 that was traveling north in the northbound lane.

The driver of the Ford, Emmanuel Garza, of Odessa, and a passenger, Anabell Pinon, also of Odessa, were taken to Medical Center Hospital where they were treated and released.

OPD says the initial collision caused the F-250 to strike a red 2006 Toyota Camry that was northbound in the outside lane, driven by Maria Arriaga of Odessa. She and her two passengers, Aracely Arriaga and Daniel Arriaga, were treated on the scene and released.