ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department has released more information on shooting Thursday night that left a 16-year-old dead.

Around 9:32 p.m. on June 29, OPD responded to a call of shots fired and a gunshot victim at the Carriage House Apartments, loacted at 4306 N Dixie. While officers were responding to the scene, a truck containing multiple victims arrived at Odessa Regional Medical Center Hospital; a sergeant was already at this location on an unrelated call and confirmed that these people were involved in the shooting at Carriage House.

The four people suffering from gunshot wounds were rushed into the hospital where one of them, a 16-year-old male, was pronounced dead. When officers arrived at the scene of Carriage House, they found another person suffering a gunshot wound. This person was transported to Medical Center Hospital.

OPD said it believes all involved gathered for an arranged meeting. Video evidence at the scene revealed that all parties engaged in communication with each other before shots were fired.

Now, OPD is trying to locate two people involved in this shooting. One subject is described as a black male with short hair, a long sleeve shirt, and khaki or light gray shorts. The second person of interest is a black male with shoulder-length braids or dreadlocks. This man, who possibly goes by the nickname “K-SO”, was wearing a light jacket with patterns across the shoulder and upper back, and a pair of shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to call OPD and ask for the Homicide Unit at (432) 335-4933. You may also call Crime Stoppers at (432) 333-TIPS.