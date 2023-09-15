ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is still investigating a crash that left one-person dead Thursday afternoon.

According to a news release, around 5:33 p.m. on September 14, OPD and Odessa Fire Rescue were dispatched to a major crash in the westbound lanes of the 300 block of W Interstate-20. Investigators said a pedestrian entered the roadway and was struck by two vehicles; the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The name of the victim has not yet been released pending notification of next of kin.