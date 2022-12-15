ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department has released new details about a situation in northeast Odessa that prompted a large police response early this morning.

According to a news release, around 4:15 a.m. officers responded to a residential alarm call in the 9800 block of Hawthorn Court. As officers approached the door to make contact with those inside the home, a gun was fired through a screen door.

The SWAT and Crisis Negotiation Team were deployed to try and peacefully resolve the situation. OPD said after several tries, investigators were able to enter the home where a person was found inside a bedroom in need of medical attention. The investigation into the situation is ongoing.

OPD said no officers or other people in the home or neighborhood were injured.