ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested late last month after he reportedly stole a trailer and was then spotted driving around town with the trailer hitched to his truck. Rene Ramirez has been charged with Theft and Possession.

According to an affidavit, on April 23, an unknown man was caught on security camera stealing a trailer worth about $3,500. He drove away from the scene in an older model black Chevrolet truck. Then, on April 26, officers with the Odessa Police Department spotted the truck near Kermit Highway and conducted a traffic stop. The driver of that truck, later identified as Ramirez, was also found with a bag of methamphetamine.

Ramirez was taken into custody and and later released on an $8,000 bond. Jail records revealed Ramirez has been arrested multiple times since 2000 on charges such as drunk driving, possession, theft, and assault.