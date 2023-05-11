ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- According to a release from Odessa Police Department, the subject relayed that he was in some form of a crisis situation.

The Ector County Dispatcher spoke with the subject on the phone, despite a significant language barrier and confusing circumstances. At some point during the phone call, the subject relayed that he was armed with a gun.

Once ECSO identified that the call was from in the city, the information was relayed to the Odessa Police Department.

Law enforcement from various agencies began to respond to the scene. As officers responded, it became obvious that Walmart was aware of the situation. Out of an abundance of caution, Walmart began an evacuation of the store’s staff and customers.

Odessa Police Officers, Ector County Sheriff’s Deputies, and Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers entered the store and began locating the subject from the call. Working with Walmart staff, a team of officers moved quickly and detained the subject inside without incident or injury.

Officers found that he was the initial caller and found that he was in possession of a non-functioning BB. The BB gun was never displayed and there were no overt threats made to the business or any person.

After investigation, Raji Abdulazeez, 31, was found to have been previously issued a Criminal Trespass Warning by Walmart for unrelated matters in the past. Abdulazeez was arrested and charged with Criminal Trespass, a Class B Misdemeanor. He is currently being held at the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. Assistance from local mental health officials was requested for this matter.

The Odessa Police Department would like to thank all of the West Texas Law Enforcement officers and supervisors that responded. All agencies acted as a team and resolved the situation quickly and efficiently.

They would also like to thank the dispatchers from both Ector County and the City of Odessa for their communication and help. Finally, they would like to thank the management and staff at Walmart for their coordination with law enforcement and care for our citizens they displayed.