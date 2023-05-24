ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- “Project Graduation” aims to stop underage drinking to help ensure a safe graduation weekend, according to the Odessa Police Department, and is requesting the public keep an eye out.

“Graduation is a milestone but is no excuse for teenage drinking. Graduation is a rite of passage, but underage drinking is not,” said Mayor Javier Joven.

Local leaders recently partnered with local law enforcement to discuss this issue.

Law enforcement will be increasing patrols over the weekend. This is in response to calls involving drug use and underage drinking parties. Offenses include:

Minor in Possession

Minor Consuming

Furnishing Alcohol to Minors

Social Host Accountability

“We want to keep our teens safe, our graduates safe, but we also are concerned about them leaving those parties after drinking and then driving. We want to make sure that they are safe as they leave those parties and those celebrations,” Chief Mike Gerke states.

OPD says signs of underage drinking are fairly prominent. Chief Gerke says that if a residence has 30 cars and loud music after graduation, then underage drinking is more than likely occurring. Students sometimes know about plans are the ones to report it.

If you have any information, OPD is requesting that you contact Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS or through the P3 TIPS mobile app. Tips that result in a citation may result in a cash reward.