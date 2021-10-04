OFR on scene of fire at area business

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- UPDATE: Odessa Fire Rescue Captain Bybee says the accidental fire at a local business started after sparks from a welding machine ignited the shop. Bybee says the business sustained interior damage. A few cars have been damaged as well.

Workers at the shop said they are shocked by how quickly the fire spread.

Odessa Fire Rescue is on the scene of a fire at New Era Tinting in the 4600 block of Andrews Highway.

While there is no word yet on the the cause of the fire, or if anyone has been injured, our reporter on the scene says the fire appears to be contained and the Odessa Police Department is no longer on the scene. Previously, OPD asked drivers to avoid the area, but our reporter says the area is now re-opened to through traffic.

The Odessa Police Department is on the scene of a “major fire” on Andrews Highway.

According to OPD, drivers are asked to avoid the 4600 through the 4800 blocks of Andrews Highway as emergency personnel work to contain the scene.

OPD did not provide any other information, we have a reporter on the way to the scene and will update as more information becomes available.