ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- Odessa Police and Odessa Fire and Rescue have been busy with multiple flooding related calls.

According to a City spokesperson, since Saturday, Odessa Police have responded to 28 calls to assist stranded motorists. Odessa Fire and Rescue has responded to 21 high-water rescues.

With rain continuing through the week, emergency personnel are reminding drivers to “Turn around, Don’t drown”. Drivers should seek an alternate route when possible.