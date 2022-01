ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- An Odessa Police Officer is on leave amid an ongoing investigation, according to a news release from OPD.

On November 22, OPD was contacted by the Midland Police Department regarding Officer Annette Cooper. MPD told OPD Cooper was under investigation for an undisclosed criminal offense.

According to the release, Cooper has been placed on administrative leave without pay. OPD says there is an ongoing administrative investigation. No other details were provided.