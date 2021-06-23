OPD officer hit by stolen car

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – An OPD officer was hit by a stolen car Wednesday morning. This happened after Odessa police followed up on a stolen car report on the 200 Block of E.37th Street.

According to police, the suspect hit a police vehicle and an officer as he was fleeing the scene. Police say they opened fire at a suspect who drove off in the stolen car and later struck an additional unit in the intersection of E.42nd St and Andrews Hwy.

Police said the stolen car was later recovered in North Odessa. There is confirmation on whether the suspect was taken into custody.

This investigation has now been turned over to Texas Rangers.