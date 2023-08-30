ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Local law enforcement is working to help citizens across West Texas be more vigilant in emergency situations.

“CRASE” training, or Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events, trains citizens on what to do in situations, provides tips on how to improve safety, as well as assess any buildings.

“We can’t be everywhere at once and so citizens have reached out to us, asking us if there is something that we offer and there is and it’s called CRASE, and again it does stand for that Civilian response to an active shooter event. It does cover the run, hide, or fight, and we kinda go over each scenario and basically give you lots of different examples of lots of different situations. It is great training, and you have nothing to lose by taking the training and one of the things we cover in the training is the response time by police,” said Cpl. Steve Lesueur from OPD.

As many continue to heal from the mass violence in the city, local police are encouraging the public to stay aware and stay prepared.

Odessa Police Department offers the training to any organization that may be interested.