ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested last week after investigators said they allegedly found 66 child pornography images and videos on his phone. Luis Angel Garcia, 25, has been charged with Possession with Intent to Promote Child Pornography.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, Garcia agreed to purchase a Samsung phone in mid-June but failed to pay for it; the phone was later repossessed by the seller. The woman who sold the phone told investigators when the device was returned, she went through it, and found multiple images in Garcia’s iPhone gallery. After obtaining a search warrant, investigators said they found images and videos of babies, toddlers, and teens engaged in sexual acts.

Garcia was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he remained as of Tuesday afternoon. His bond has been set at $50,000.