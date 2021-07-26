OPD Neighborhood Watch Program

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – For the first time in over a year, the Odessa Police department is starting its neighborhood watch program tomorrow evening at 7 pm.

Corporal Steve LeSueur, Public Information Officer of OPD says that “This is a great opportunity for the citizens of Odessa to address any concerns that they might have about issues that they have in their neighborhoods.” on the OPD Facebook live.

The program will be in a classroom setting at the Odessa Police Station and meetings will be held every fourth Tuesday of the month.