ODESSA (KMID/KPEJ)- Odessa Police Department is requesting assistance in identifying two males and a female involved in a theft at the West University HEB.

On January 17, at approximately 5:19, two unknown males and a female stole approximately $400 worth of merchandise at the HEB located at 2501 West University.

If you recognize these suspects or have any information, please contact OPD at 432-335-3333 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference case #23-0001038. Tips made to Odessa Crime Stoppers that lead to an arrest or case closed, may receive a cash reward.