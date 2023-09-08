ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Midland and Odessa Police Departments will be participating in the ‘Recovery in the Park’ volleyball tournament this Saturday.

The tournament is being hosted by the Straight-Line Foundation, which helps people to overcome drug and alcohol abuse addictions.

OPD will be playing against MPD in the kickoff game, with Judge Fawcett as the referee.

The tournament will be held at Sherwood Park on September 9th, at 5:30pm.

This event is open to the public, with music, vendors, resources, competition, and more.