ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested late last week after his girlfriend sent her mother a cellphone video of him allegedly hitting and threatening to choke her. Lucas Madole, 26, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

According to an affidavit, on November 10, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to an apartment home off 52nd Street after a woman called 911 and said her daughter had been assaulted. The mother said her daughter sent her photos of injuries she’d sustained and a cellphone video that recorded part of the assault as well as a verbal threat from Madole that he was going to choke his victim and “not stop this time”. The mother said her daughter had been “held hostage” in her apartment throughout the assault and that Madole was threatening her with a gun.

At the apartment, officers spoke with the victim who said she and Madole had been arguing about his infidelity when he drove her back to her apartment. The victim said she told her boyfriend she did not want him to come inside but when they arrived at her door, he pushed her through the doorway and entered without her consent. She said Madole then threw her on the bed and punched her in the face, leaving behind a bruised eye and face.

The victim said Madole then stated he was going to go to his truck and get a gun; he reportedly threatened to break in through the window and “deal with her” if she tried to lock him out while he went to retrieve the weapon. When Madole returned with the firearm, he allegedly threatened to “pistol whip” his victim and pointed the gun first at the victim and then at himself.

Officers stated that the victim’s self-recorded video indeed captured the threats as well as a statement from Madole admitting to the assault.

Madole was arrested on a warrant on November 11 and was released the following day on a $40,000 bond.