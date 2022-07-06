ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars after police said he stabbed his friend multiple times last weekend. John Ryan Fel, 30, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

According to an affidavit, on July 3, Odessa offers responded to a home on Englewood to investigate an assault. There, officers found a blood covered victim lying near a garage. The victim was then taken to Medical Center Hospital for treatment.

Officers then met with the victim at MCH and learned had been stabbed while visiting friends at a home on Eisenhower. The victim said he was drinking beer with some buddies when Fel came up behind him, reached around him, and stabbed him in the chest. He said he turned around to try and defend himself and that is when Fel stabbed him in the hip. He said he had no idea why Fel attacked him. The victim said he left the scene of the attack and drove to the home on Englewood where he collapsed by the garage.

Additional officers then went to the home on Eisenhower where they found Fel who said he and the victim argued in front of the home prior to the stabbing. He said following the argument he went inside, and that the victim followed and attacked him. He reportedly told police he then grabbed a knife that had been used to cut onions and stabbed the victim multiple times.

Fel was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he remained as of Wednesday afternoon. His bond has been set at $25,000.