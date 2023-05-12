ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Officers with the Odessa Police Department have arrested one person in connection with a shooting that happened Thursday. Salatiel Valenzuela, 24, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

According to a news release, the shooting happened around 6:58 p.m. on May 11. Officers were called to the 200 block of N Dixie Boulevard after shots were fired; upon arrival, investigators found s victim, 22-year-old Adrian Aragon, on the ground of his apartment with multiple gunshot wounds. Aragon was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Valenzuela was still on the scene as well and was taken into custody. He remained in the Ector County Law Enforcement Center as of Friday morning; his bond has not yet been set. A mugshot was not immediately available and OPD said the investigation is ongoing.