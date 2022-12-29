ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department has secured arrest warrants for three people related to the shooting death of Maurice “Moe” Rogers.

“Moe” Rogers was killed earlier this week

Harvey Gutierrez, 31, was taken into custody early Thursday morning and has been charged with Murder. His bond has been set at $100,000.

Around 10:45 a.m. on December 28, investigators found Rogers shot to death in his home in the 1000 block of E 36th Street. OPD said evidence obtained during the investigation pointed to three suspects acting together in this case and warrants have been issued for two additional suspects. The names of those individuals have not yet been released.

We have requested an affidavit and will update this story as more information becomes available.