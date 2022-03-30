ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- On Monday, the Odessa Police Department responded to the area of Ada and Hickory after a report came in about shots fired. On Tuesday, OPD arrested one person in connection with that case. Fernando Baeza Jr., 22, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

The call came in around 4:30 p.m. on March 28. Around that same time, a social media post showed a large police presence near Ector Middle School; however, Ector County ISD said the gun shots did not come from the school and there was no threat to anyone on campus.

Investigators spoke with people in the area, and according to a media release, witnesses said a group of minors and one adult were gathered when a verbal argument escalated to shots being fired. No one was injured in the shooting and the suspects left the scene before police arrived.

Baeza was identified as a suspect and he was taken into custody on March 29. Bond has not yet been set and a mugshot for Baeza was not immediately available.

OPD said the investigation into the shooting is ongoing, anyone with additional information is asked to call Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS.