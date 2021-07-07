OPD makes arrest following Popeyes robbery, stabbing

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- Odessa Police have arrested Ashton Tyzain Ward, 17, following a robbery and stabbing at Popeyes restaurant Tuesday night.

Ward has been charged with two counts of aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony.

Around 11:40 p.m. July 6, OPD responded to Popeyes at 4350 Tanglewood Lane about a robbery. Dispatch told police an employee of the restaurant had been stabbed.

When police arrived on the scene, they found Ward being held down by people inside the restaurant.

Investigators say Ward walked into the business and demanded money from the safe while threatening the employees with a knife.

While attempting to detain Ward, a 29-year-old man and 27-year-old woman sustained non-life-threatening injuries from the knife. The man was taken to a local hospital with serious bodily injury, according to a release.