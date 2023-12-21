ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Odessa Police Department is looking to identify a male suspect involved in an assault incident earlier this month at the Music City Mall.

According to a post by OPD, on Sunday, December 10th, the suspect was wearing a white shirt and holding a child right before the assault occurred. The female subject was a witness and is only considered to be a person of interest.

If you recognize this individual, or have any information regarding this case, please contact Detective H. Hughes at 432-335-3345 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference Case #23-0014526. The first tip made to Odessa Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest or case closed may be eligible for a cash reward. Caller ID is never used and tippers remain anonymous.