ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Odessa Police Department is looking for assistance in identifying and locating an unknown suspect involved in a theft from HEB.

According to a post by OPD, on Tuesday, October 17th, an unknown male stole about $395 worth of merchandise from the HEB located at 2501 W. University. The suspect then left in a black Buick SUV.

If you recognize this individual, or have any information, please contact Detective M. Troglin at 432-284-2012 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference Case #23-0012437. Tips made to Odessa Crime Stoppers that lead to an arrest or case closed may be eligible for a cash reward.