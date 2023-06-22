ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Odessa Police Department is requesting assistance in identifying an unknown male and unknown female involved in a theft from Walmart.

According to a release from OPD, on May 18th at about 7pm, an unknown male and female stole about $528 worth of merchandise from the Walmart located at 4210 N. JBS Parkway. The suspects fled the scene in a gray Toyota Tacoma.

If you recognizes these individuals, or have any information, please contact Detective M. Troglin at 432-284-2012 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference Case #23-9000375. Tips made to Odessa Crime Stoppers that lead to an arrest or case closed may be eligible for a cash reward.