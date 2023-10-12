ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Odessa Police Department is looking to identify an unknown female suspect involved in a theft from Walmart in August.

According to a release by OPD, on Friday, August 25th, the unknown female stole about $458 worth of merchandise from the Walmart located at 2450 NW Loop 338, leaving in a black SUV.

If you recognize this individual, or have any information, please contact Detective M. Troglin at 432-284-2012 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference Case #23-0012036. Tips made to Crime Stoppers may be eligible for a cash reward.