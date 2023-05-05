ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Odessa Police Department is looking for two unknown male subjects involved in a theft from NAPA Auto Parts.

On April 26th, the 409 E. 2nd Street location NAPA Auto Parts reported a theft; two unknown suspects fraudulently stole $757.13 worth of merchandise.

If you recognize these subjects or have any information, please contact Detective T. Yelley at 432-335-5759 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference case #23-0004959. Tips made to Odessa Crime Stoppers that lead to an arrest or case closed may be eligible for a cash reward.