ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Odessa Police Department is looking for two unknown males involved in a theft that occurred at the 1350 E. 8th Street United Supermarket.

On April 8th, the two suspects stole approximately $249 worth of merchandise from the United Supermarket location.

Anyone with information, please contact Detective T. Yelley at 432-335-5759 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference case #23-9000282. Tips made to Odessa Crime Stoppers that lead to an arrest or case closed may be eligible for a cash reward.