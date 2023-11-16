ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Odessa Police Department is asking the public’s assistance in identifying two unknown suspects involved in a car burglary last weekend.

According to a release by OPD, on November 11th, the suspects burglarized a vehicle, stealing personal information. The two males later attempted to use the victim’s credit card at local convenience stores, occupying a white sedan.

If you recognize these individuals, or have any information, please contact Detective L. Goodson at 432-335-4942 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference Case #23-0013405. Tips made to Odessa Crime Stoppers that lead to an arrest or case closed may be eligible for a cash reward.