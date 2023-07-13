ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Odessa Police Department is requesting assistance in identifying an unknown male and female suspect involved in a motor vehicle theft last month.

According to a release from OPD, on June 15th, the two suspects stole a white Dodge Ram 2500 from the 4600 block of Oakwood.

Anyone who recognizes these individuals, or has any information, is asked to contact Detective R. Jones at 432-335-4932 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference Case #23-0007007. Tips made to Odessa Crime Stoppers that lead to an arrest or case closed may be eligible for a cash reward.