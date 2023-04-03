ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Odessa Police Department is looking for a subject involved in the theft of a cargo trailer.

On March 17th, during the night, a black cargo trailer was stolen form the 2100 block of E. 42nd Street, the trailer was located later.

If you recognize the suspect’s vehicle, please contact OPD at 432-335-3333 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference case #23-0003256. Tips to Odessa Crime Stoppers that lead to an arrest or case closed may be eligible for a cash reward.