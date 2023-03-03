ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Odessa Police Department is looking for 2 unknown male subjects involved in a theft investigation.

On February 19th at approximately 9:50am, two unknown males stole $1,200 worth of trees from John’s Corner at 3827 North Dixie. The suspects then left the scene in a black Chevrolet Silverado.

Anyone with information should contact OPD at 432-335-3333 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference case #23-0002190. Tips to Odessa Crime Stoppers that lead to an arrest may receive a cash reward.