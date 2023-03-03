ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Odessa Police Department is requesting assistance in identifying a male suspect involved in stealing from El Rancho Boots.

On February 26, at approximately 3:04pm, an unknown male stole approximately $476 worth of merchandise from El Rancho Boots located at 1641 North County Road.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect should call OPD at 432-335-3333 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference case #23-0002427. Tips submitted to the Odessa Crime Stoppers that lead to an arrest or case closed may receive a cash reward.