ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Odessa Police Department is looking to identify an unknown male involved in a sexual assault case recently.

If you recognize this individual, or have any information regarding this case, please contact OPD Detective I. Davis at 432-335-4935 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference Case #24-0000297. The first tip made to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest or case closed may be eligible for a cash reward. Caller ID is never used and tippers remain anonymous.