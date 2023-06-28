ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Odessa Police Department is looking to identify an unknown male who stole a package from a victim’s front porch.

According to a release from OPD, on June 13th at about 5:25pm, a theft occurred in the 1100 block of Laredo.

Anyone who recognizes this individual, or has any information, is encouraged to contact OPD at 432-335-3333 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference case number 23-9000432. Tips made to Odessa Crime Stoppers that lead to an arrest or case closed may be eligible for a cash reward.