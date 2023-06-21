ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Odessa Police Department is asking the public for assistance in identifying an unknown male involved in a theft from Cash America Pawn, located at 2227 N. County Rd. West.

According to a release from OPD, an unknown male stole a $500 iPad on May 12th at about 4:21pm.

If you recognize this individual, or have any information, please contact Detective M. Troglin at 432-284-2012 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference Case #23-9000361. Tips made to Odessa Crime Stoppers that lead to an arrest or case closed may be eligible for a cash reward.