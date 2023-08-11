ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Odessa Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing person from College Station, saying they believe there are person(s) in the local area who might have information regarding her current location.

According to a release from OPD, Hannah Joan Vandiver, also known as Alize Delgado, was reported missing to the College Station Police Department on December 3, 2022. Vandiver is 15 years of age, 5 feet tall, 150 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes. Authorities believe she left the area and could be anywhere in the state of Texas.

Authorities also believe Vandiver is with a person(s) who are exposing harm to her.

If you have any recognize this individual, or have any information, please contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST or the College Station Police Department at (979) 764-3600.