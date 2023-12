ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Odessa Police Department is currently looking for 18-year-old Marco Ybarra Jr.

OPD says a family member reported he was last seen in Odessa wearing white Adidas shoes with three bags, all colored red, white, and black.

If you recognize this individual, or have any information, please contact Detective D. Rocha at 432-335-4933 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference Case #23-0013298.