ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Odessa Police Department is looking to identify an unknown male suspect involved in a theft from Lowe’s Home Improvement.

On May 7th, at about 2pm, an unknown male suspect stole approximately $248 worth of merchandise from the Lowe’s Home Improvement store located at 4101 E. 42nd Street, according to a release from OPD.

If you recognize this individual, or have any information, please contact OPD at 432-335-3333 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference Case #23-0005511. Tips made to Odessa Crime Stoppers that lead to an arrest or case closed may be eligible for a cash reward.