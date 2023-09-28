ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Odessa Police Department and Odessa Crime Stoppers are looking for information regarding suspects illegally dumping garbage near Knox Ave.

According to a post by Crime Stoppers, on Tuesday, September 26th at about 1:20pm, the occupants of a white Ford pickup truck illegally dumped a trailer worth of miscellaneous household garbage near the 400 block of N. Knox Avenue. Investigators are unable to read the license plate number, but believe it is a Texas tag.

If you have any information regarding this case, please contact Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS or use the P3TIPS mobile app. The first tipper with new and correct information will be eligible for a cash reward. Tippers remain anonymous.