ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Odessa Police Department is investigating a theft that occurred at Hobby Lobby on May 16th, located at 4642 E. University, at about 3:53pm.

According to a release by OPD, investigation revealed an unknown male and female stole around $200 worth of merchandise before leaving the scene in two separate vehicles, a dark blue BMW and a gray Hyundai Accent.

If you recognize these individuals, or have any information, please contact Detective T. Yelley at 432-335-5759 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference Case #23-0006100. Tips made to Odessa Crime Stoppers that lead to an arrest or case closed may be eligible for a cash reward.