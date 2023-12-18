ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Odessa Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying an unknown male who was involved in a theft late last month.

According to a release by OPD, on November 27th, the unknown male stole about $115 worth of merchandise from the HEB located at 2501 W. University.

If you recognize this individual, or have any information, please contact Detective A. Reyes at 432-335-5706 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference Case #23-0014099. Tips made to Crime Stoppers that lead to an arrest or case closed may be eligible for a cash reward. Caller ID is never used and tippers remain anonymous.